Large fire burning on CQ property for six days

A LARGE fire has been burning on a Blackwater property at Exhibition Range for the past six days, with property owners monitoring the fire on one side and Queensland Parks and Wildlife monitoring it on the other.

The vegetation fire poses no threat to any structure and continues to burn within containment lines.

Crews are “waiting it out”, said a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokesperson.

With thunderstorms currently around the area, crews are waiting to see whether the rain will help extinguish the fire or make it worse with lightning strikes.