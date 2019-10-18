Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire truck. September 12, 2014.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Fire truck. September 12, 2014.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
News

Large fire burning on CQ property for six days

Steph Allen
18th Oct 2019 6:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE fire has been burning on a Blackwater property at Exhibition Range for the past six days, with property owners monitoring the fire on one side and Queensland Parks and Wildlife monitoring it on the other.

The vegetation fire poses no threat to any structure and continues to burn within containment lines.

Crews are “waiting it out”, said a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokesperson.

With thunderstorms currently around the area, crews are waiting to see whether the rain will help extinguish the fire or make it worse with lightning strikes.

blackwater fire property queensland fire and emergency services queensland parks and wildlife
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Contracting company secures $35M CQ mining deal

    premium_icon Contracting company secures $35M CQ mining deal

    News Workers required now to deliver major infrastructure at mine west of Rockhampton

    Residents share top priorities on a Gracemere wishlist

    premium_icon Residents share top priorities on a Gracemere wishlist

    News Other items on their wishlist include a motel, traffic lights, shopping centre...

    Miner’s drinking binge ends in KFC drive-through sleepover

    premium_icon Miner’s drinking binge ends in KFC drive-through sleepover

    News Police found him asleep at the wheel and incriminating evidence.

    Adani doubles down on jobs promise by opening Rocky office

    premium_icon Adani doubles down on jobs promise by opening Rocky office

    News Miner announces $100million contractor to operate out of Rockhampton