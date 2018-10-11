Menu
Exercise Hamel at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.
Large fire in military area causes smoke hazards over CQ

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Oct 2018 1:19 PM

DEFENCE crews are working to contain a large grass fire in a military training area north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is aware of a vegetation fire burning at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area which started around 1.05pm.

Defence crews are currently working to contain the fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council areas over the coming days.

If affected, residents are asked to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions as smoke may decrease visibility on the roads.

If you are concerned your property is under threat call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

