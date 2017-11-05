News

Large grass fire on Capricorn Coast under control

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

11.35am: REPORTS indicate firefighters now have a large grass fire on the Capricorn Coast under control.

It is believed the fire broke out about 10am this morning with fire crews responding.

The fire was near the intersection of Limestone Creek Rd and Neills Road, Barmaryee.

10.35am: CREWS arriving at the scene of a large grass fire on the Capricorn Coast report the fire is 100 metres long.

Reports indicate the wind direction is blowing the fire away from Orica's boundary as crews try to access the fire.

More crews are en route.

10.11am: FIREFIGHTERS are responding to reports of a large grass fire on the Capricorn Coast.

Initial reports indicate the fire is near the intersection of Neils Rd and Limestone Creek Rd, Barmaryee.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

How this six-year-old's quick thinking saved a life

How this six-year-old's quick thinking saved a life

Eliza knew what to do when her Nana collapsed with a brain aneurysm

'Reformed' drug pusher had nine plants behind chicken coop

Various drugs, weapons and drug related property seized yesterday.

Accused trafficker had plants, bong when police came knocking

GALLERY: This week's Nitelife photos

L-R Renee Truss and Taylor Halows at Flamingo's On Quay

What Rockhampton people got up this weekend

Works underway for major sports precinct on Cap Coast

Aerial view of Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Precinct in Emu Park

"So much has been done already in just four months”

Local Partners