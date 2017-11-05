Large grass fire on Capricorn Coast under control

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

11.35am: REPORTS indicate firefighters now have a large grass fire on the Capricorn Coast under control.

It is believed the fire broke out about 10am this morning with fire crews responding.

The fire was near the intersection of Limestone Creek Rd and Neills Road, Barmaryee.

10.35am: CREWS arriving at the scene of a large grass fire on the Capricorn Coast report the fire is 100 metres long.

Reports indicate the wind direction is blowing the fire away from Orica's boundary as crews try to access the fire.

More crews are en route.

10.11am: FIREFIGHTERS are responding to reports of a large grass fire on the Capricorn Coast.

Initial reports indicate the fire is near the intersection of Neils Rd and Limestone Creek Rd, Barmaryee.

More to come