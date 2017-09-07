Large group of thieves target cars at Rocky Stockland cinema

A group of youths were seen roaming the Stockland Rockhampton cinema complex before they broke into one car and attempted to break into another.

A GROUP of thieves targeted at least two cars parked at the Stockland Rockhampton cinema complex late last night.

Witnesses initially reported a group of at least 10 youths were roaming around the precinct, and used rocks to smash car windows.

This morning a Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed one vehicle parked near the cinema had been broken into and items stolen about 11pm.

They were unable to specify what items had been taken from the vehicle.

"Another report refers to another vehicle being damaged... they were trying to break in," the spokesman said.

The exact number of people involved and potential persons responsible are all part of an ongoing police investigation.

There are no suspects at this time, but police have spoken to one witness to help hopefully identify the offenders.

Police are appealing to anyone with CCTV vision or dashcam vision of the area to contact the police.

Stockland have been contacted for comment this morning.

The crimes comes as Rockhampton Police report they are receiving "too many calls" to respond to offenders stealing from vehicles that have been left unlocked or unsecured.

Police investigations continue into a separate incident of an attempted burglary of a North Rockhampton business last Thursday night involving a stolen car.

Thieves used a stolen vehicle to ram raid their way into a nearby business, however the owner of the tyre and mechanical business did not report anything stolen.

When the owner of the vehicle realised it had been taken, she ran across the road and had an altercation with one of the two men who fled on foot when the security alarm sounded.

While it was not reported whether the car was locked or unlocked in this instance, local police continue to stress owners play an important role in preventing opportunistic crime.

Targeted valuables include wallets, coins, sunglasses, handbags, portable speakers and music devices, mobile phones, jewellery and iPods.

Place your GPS and other valuables in lockable compartments of your vehicle that are out of sight from prying eyes and opportunistic thieves.

"Most offenders are opportunistic and are less likely to steal items from your vehicle should it be locked and your valuables out of sight," local police advise.

"If you see persons hanging around vehicles, looking into them or trying door handles, please contact police immediately and report the incident."