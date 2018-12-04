'Large hail, flash flooding' expected in parts of CQ today
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields for this afternoon.
The bureau has said the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones for Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.