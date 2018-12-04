'Large hail, flash flooding' expected in parts of CQ today

Thunderstorms have been predicted for parts of the region following a week of extreme heat.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields for this afternoon.

The bureau has said the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones for Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: