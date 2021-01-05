Large hail and more storms to hit NSW and Queensland

More severe storms are expected to hit as ex-tropical cyclone Imogen continues to smash northern Queensland and heavy rain batters Victoria.

More storms are expected to hit Sydney and the NSW coast as ex-tropical cyclone Imogen continues to smash northern Queensland and heavy rain hits Victoria.

Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne said storms would persist in eastern Australia until as least midweek, with the possibility of a severe thunderstorm in Sydney on Tuesday afternoon.

At least 13mm of rain has fallen in Sydney in the past 24 hours, while late afternoon storm dumped 21mm in Gosford and 41.6mm in Williamtown near Newcastle.

Another day of severe thunderstorm activity is expected along the NSW coast on Tuesday, with the chance of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.

"If you live in southeastern Queensland or eastern NSW you're looking at high storm risk in the coming days," Ms Osborne said.

"That storm risk that was sitting in central NSW on Monday will push further east in the state, while moderate falls and thunderstorms are likely around the Gippsland region of Victoria.

"As we move into Wednesday that storm risk pushes into northern NSW, the ranges and also through southeastern Queensland."

Another day of thunderstorm activity is expected in NSW, with severe thunderstorms potentially producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Meanwhile, the short-lived tropical cyclone Imogen - which spent less than 18 hours as a cyclone - could dump up to 300mm of rain in six hours across parts of northern Queensland.

Weather bureau metrologist Claire Yeo said the ex-tropical cyclone was now a tropical low and was tracking inland towards the east coast.

"We're expecting heavy rain leading to flash flooding over the next few days," she said.

"Heavy rain of 200 to 300mm is likely over the flood watch area."

In Victoria, heavy rain is continuing over most of Gippsland, with a severe weather warning in place for the east of the state.

Severe Weather Update: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen, Gulf of Carpentaria, #QLD. Video current at 11:30am AEST Monday 4 January 2021



Latest forecasts https://t.co/A6EiwWF7gc or the #BOMWeather app@QldFES pic.twitter.com/QHLnPXfhtF — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) January 4, 2021

The weather bureau has warned flash flooding is possible, with widespread falls of 20 to 40mm and localised totals up to 80mm possible in the warning area.

The rainfall should ease over the southern part of the warning area on Tuesday afternoon and elsewhere into the evening.

It comes after Mount Sabine's 24-hour rainfall of 194.4mm on Sunday was the highest daily total recorded in Victoria since 203.4mm fell at Reeves Knob on June 5, 2012.

After the wet start to the year across eastern Australia, Ms Osborne said the sunshine was on the way, with a stable weather system and not much rain behind the cold front.

In Western Australia, hot northeasterly winds are keeping the humidity low and the fire risk high.

Ms Osborne said that was likely to persist for the remainder of the week until a cooler change arrived on the weekend.

Originally published as 'Large hail': More storms to hit NSW