Rockhampton police locate a number of drugs at a Norman Gardens address.
Crime

Large haul of drugs, cash seized in North Rocky raid

kaitlyn smith
30th Oct 2020 12:08 PM
TWO men have been arrested and charged after Rockhampton police raided their Norman Gardens home on Thursday.

It is understood a sum of cash and variety of drugs including marijuana were located at the scene around 7pm.

Police attended the Risien Street address last night where they also seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, LSD, steroids and drug utensils.

A sum of cash - reportedly close to $20,000 - was also located at the scene.

A 24-year-old Norman Gardens man was charged with five counts of drug-related charges.

Those include possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and supplying dangerous drugs.

Police seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, LSD, steroids, cannabis and drug utensils.

A 23-year-old Norman Gardens man was also charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing tainted property, possessing drug utensils, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and supplying restricted drugs.

Both men are due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrate Court on November 23.

drug offence charge rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

