Large number of people involved in clash at Stockland

PHYSCIAL ALTERCATION: Police have responding to a fight at Stockland Rockhampton's taxi rank.

PHYSCIAL ALTERCATION: Police have responding to a fight at Stockland Rockhampton's taxi rank. Amber Hooker

APPROXIMATELY 15 to 20 people were involved in an altercation which took place at Stockland, North Rockhampton this afternoon.

A number of police units rushed to the the taxi rank underneath Kmart where a "family feud” was playing out around 4.20pm.

At least one person was believed to have been assaulted and Stocklands' security guards were reportedly having trouble containing them.

A police spokesperson said the group fled towards Kershaw Gardens.

Police officers caught up with "five or six, kids and adults”, who were previously known to police, but none were willing to make any statements regarding the incident.

Police patrols are continuing in the area.

More to follow.