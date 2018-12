A large police presence was seen around the Great Western Hotel after police detained a man after an altercation in the restaurant.

8.15PM: POLICE have detained a man at the Great Western Hotel following an altercation earlier this evening.

It is reported that a large man was taken into police custody following the altercation at the restaurant.

The man is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

There was a large police presence at the scene following the incident