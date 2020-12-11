‘Large quantity’ of drugs seized in Yeppoon raid

Police found more than 400g of cannabis at Howard John Widdowson’s Yeppoon residence. FILE PHOTO.

POLICE seized a “large quantity” of cannabis as well as restricted drugs, explosives and a weapon during a raid at a Yeppoon house last month.

More than 400g of marijuana was found at the property on November 6, and 30-year-old Howard John Widdowson was charged with eight offences, mostly drug related.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday, Widdowson pleaded guilty to all of the offences which included possessing explosives and a Category A weapon.

The court heard police found five cannabis plants growing in a chook pen at Widdowson’s Yeppoon residence as well as seedlings growing in the backyard, weighing a total of 354g.

Officers also located 64g of marijuana, seeds and cannabis oil inside the house.

An air rifle was found in a bedroom for which Widdowson did not have a licence for.

Police also seized ammunition along with Viagra tablets and Diazepam (aka valium).

The court was told the rifle belonged to Widdowson’s father, who was the holder of a weapon’s licence.

It heard Widdowson did not have a weapon capable of firing the ammunition that was found.

Magistrate Jason Schubert noted Widdowson had a history of dated offences but nothing of a similar nature.

Mr Schubert said while the amount of cannabis found was a “large quantity” there were no allegations of commerciality.

As it was Widdowson’s first drug-related offending, he was placed on 10 months’ probation with conditions.

The items seized, with the exception of the rifle to be returned to his father, were forfeited to the Crown.

