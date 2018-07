A LARGE fire broke out in a shed near Mount Morgan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they received the call at 4.05am this morning to a vacant shed on Archer road in Struck Oil.

The fire was "well-involved” when the four crews arrived.

Fireys wer e dampening down hot spots and the fire was put out at 6.09am.

Queensland Ambulance Service were not required to assess any patients.

It is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.