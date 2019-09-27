Snakes alive! Check out the size on this red-bellied black

A LARGE venomous snake has been captured from a Cairns resort, as serpents become more active across the Far North with warmer weather.

Cairns Snake Removals was called out to capture the 1.5m long red-bellied black snake that was reported at The Lakes Resort at Cairns North on Wednesday.

Cairns Snake Removals operator David Walton with a 1.5m long red-bellied black snake, captured from The Lakes Resort. Photo: Cairns Snake Removals

Reptile removalist David Walton said the Lakes area appeared to be a magnet for the species.

"I'd say about 90 per cent of the red-bellies that I've caught all come from that Greenslopes St/Lakes area, both sides of road," he said.

"It's not like you're tripping over them, there, but it's great habitat for the species.

"Red-bellies are water-orientated/swampy sort of snakes."

Growing to an average of 2m in length, according to the Department of Environment and Science, red-bellied blacks are active during the day, and are often found basking in sunny patches of grass.

The snakes have red bellies, which can also be coloured pinkish or white.

The venomous species feed primarily on frogs, but also eat small mammals and reptiles.

Mr Walton said with the weather warming up, snakes generally were becoming more active across Cairns.

"About a week ago, we had a rise in temperature, and all of a sudden, we've had snakes-snakes-snakes," he said.

The Far North isn't the only region where big snakes are on the move. Earlier this week a Brisbane snake catcher caught a 1.8m red-bellied black.