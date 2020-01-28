Menu
The Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. logo is displayed on the tails of a Boeing Co. 737-800.
Larger aircraft to increase Rocky visits after passenger surge

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 4:53 PM
FOR THE sixth month in a row, Rockhampton Airport numbers have increased and larger aircraft are being brought in to keep up with demand.

Domestic passenger numbers for December 2019 were 47,104 compared to 44,476 in December 2018.

This is an increase of 5.9 per cent.

It is also noted more Virgin 737 aircraft would be spotted around the Rockhampton ­Airport as they were flying into town once a week late last year and were expected to increase to daily visits in the New Year.

A Virgin Boeing 737-800 can hold 176 passengers and has a typical cruise speed of 833.7km/h and is 39.6 metres in length.

The airline data for ­December reports Virgin had a 84 per cent load factor with a 52 per cent market share.

Qantas had a 73 per cent load factor and 48 per cent market share.

The monthly operations ­report was presented in the Airport, Water and Waste committee meeting on Tuesday.

A graph presented in the ­report revealed a spike of more than 50,000 passengers and another high spike in October.

aiport numbers airport water and waste committeee qantas rockhampton airport virgin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

