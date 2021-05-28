Menu
Gary Wendt from Ray White Rural Gracemere with a pen of DP and KC, Dululu, Brangus No.1 steers.
Gary Wendt from Ray White Rural Gracemere with a pen of DP and KC, Dululu, Brangus No.1 steers.
Rural

Larger runs feature at cattle sale

Penny Hoffmann
28th May 2021 11:32 AM
Formerly known as the Gracemere Saleyards, the CQ Livestock Exchange hosted a prime and store cattle sale on Wednesday.

The exchange is one of the biggest selling centres in Queensland and one of the nation’s best stud selling facilities.

Gary Wendt, of Ray White Rural Gracemere, said restockers boosted the cattle market, even if prices were firm to dearer across the board.

“Last week feeder and prime cattle prices lifted, and we had similar results this week, which makes me think the market will stay strong,” he said.

“Although it’s a tough season here in Central Queensland, the dearer prices mean people don’t have to sell as many cattle to make good money.

“So the market is in a firm position.”

With these conditions, Mr Wendt said the cattle and calf market grabbed a major win when DP and KC Chadwick, of Dululu, reached 554.2c/kg for their stock, making a return of $1423/head.

“The vendor is a breeder, and this was the lead run of the steer portion of their calves,” he said.

“A backgrounder ended up securing them, so they will be put straight back in a paddock to turn into bullocks.”

Mr Wendt said another win was when Ashley Smith from Morinish made $2775 per head with his Brangus steer offering.

“That was a great result and of good quality,” he said.

“The line was very good.”

In total, the combined agents had 3068 head of “good quality cattle”, which included some larger runs this week drawn from northern areas.

For heifers, light yearling lines reached 467c/kg.

For heavier lines, company Mt Stuart Trust Canella’s Grey Brahman steers got good returns, reaching 398c/kg, and weighed 527kg, to return $2100 per head.

A 223kg offering was made by Spelta Grazing, and made a return of $1362 per head.

It helped lift the average for steers in this category to 501c/kg.

For cattle under 200kg, the steer price reached 608.2c/kg for the offering of Marlborough business S.S Guedda that made a return of $1234/head.

123 SS and SJ Gedda steers from Markwell Station, Marlborough
123 SS and SJ Gedda steers from Markwell Station, Marlborough

These “quality steers” comprised a segment of a 120-head line that in total averaged 581c/kg, weighed in at 189kg and made a return of $1101/head.

The steer price reached 612c/kg in the 200 to 300 category for a line of Gogango droughtmasters.

B and J Wetherall, of Flaggy Rock, had 217 Droughtmasters reach 460c/kg, making a return of $1000 per head.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

