Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
37 new graduates welcomed to Capricornia Correctional Centre
37 new graduates welcomed to Capricornia Correctional Centre
News

Largest ever graduation for Capricornia Correctional Centre

Zara Gilbert
, zara.gilbert@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Corrective Services held its first graduation of the year on Friday and welcomed in a record 37 officers to the ranks at Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga praised the officers for the role they would play in keeping the community safe.

37 new graduates welcomed to Capricornia Correctional Centre.
37 new graduates welcomed to Capricornia Correctional Centre.

“These new officers underwent an intensive specialist program that will give them the skills to excel in their field,” she said.

“The officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre do a fantastic job of keeping us safe, while working in a challenging and fast- paced environment.

“It is because of them that Queensland is, and continues to be, a safe place.”

This sentiment was echoed by Deputy Commissioner James Koulouris, who acknowledged the difficulty of the role the graduates are stepping in to.

“Working for QCS is deeply meaningful- we transform lives, and communities, every single day,” he said.

“I have the utmost respect for all our officers working in the correctional system. They are performing an important and challenging public service, and I welcome these new officers into the QCS family.”

For Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke, the cohort’s size is evidence of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to the creation of jobs in regional Queensland.

“The size of this cohort of graduates makes it clear: the Palaszczuk Government is all about jobs and training for regional Queensland,” he said.

“QCS is a fantastic pathway for strong, fulfilling careers.”

brittany lauga mp capricornia correntional centre graduation ceremony
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where CQ COVID-19 case travelled before diagnosis

        premium_icon Where CQ COVID-19 case travelled before diagnosis

        Health It is understood he visited a number of places throughout Central Queensland.

        Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

        premium_icon Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

        News He suffered chest pain as a result of the crash.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From the latest on coronavirus in CQ to Rockhampton car theft stats, catch up...

        Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

        premium_icon Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

        Crime One allegedly made threats with what appeared to be a firearm.