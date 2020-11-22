LAST CHANCE: Nominate an ‘unsung hero’

2020 AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS: Former Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Emu Park Lions, Citizen of the Year Susan Pullar, Living Legend Elizabeth Goodsell, Livingstone Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Picture: Trish Bowman

TIME is running out to nominate an “unsung hero” in Livingstone for the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

There are less than two weeks left until nominations for the awards close, with residents encouraged to get behind their mates and nominate a community champion.

Australia Day Award’s Committee chairman Councillor Adam Belot, said while there had been some fantastic applications already submitted, there was still time to nominate someone you believed was doing an outstanding job in the community.

“Council is calling on the Livingstone community to show their support for an unsung hero they believe contributes to making this region a better place,” he said.

“Livingstone Shire is home to a wide variety of clubs and groups whose members are selfless and contribute countless hours of service without much recognition and Australia Day Awards are the perfect opportunity to acknowledge their generosity.

“From sporting clubs, environmental groups, arts and culture, community service and more, there are so many honourable people in Livingstone who deserve to be celebrated.”

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year;

Young Citizen of the Year;

Community Group Service Award;

Living Legend Award;

Outstanding Dedication to Public Service Award.

Nominations close on December 1. For more information or to nominate, go to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/homepage/100/australia-day-awards.