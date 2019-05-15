Last chance to donate to those in need

IF YOU have items filling up the shed or a spare room, consider donating them to the less fortunate.

There are only a few more days to make donations to Homeless Connect, with good quality children's clothes, blankets, and non-perishable food items being particularly sought after.

Communities chair, councillor Rose Swadling, said once again locals had come out in force to support those experiencing hard times.

"Every year I am delighted - but not surprised - by the amazing generosity shown by our community,” Cr Swadling said.

"I think people realise how easy it can be to end up experiencing homelessness. For many it's just a couple of pay cheques away.

"When those who have fallen on hard times come to our event they'll get a warm welcome, food, clothes, and access to lots of free services from haircuts to health checks. We can't offer this without the wonderful donations from our community.

"We have received lots already but could really do with more, especially of blankets, good quality children's clothing, and non-perishable food items. You can even drop off a gift card from a supermarket if you prefer, and our volunteers will go out and purchase the items we need.”

Wayne Stevens, a RentConnect Officer at the Rockhampton Housing Service Centre, said he had seen first-hand what a difference Homeless Connect could make.

"A gentleman who came to last year's event had fallen on some really hard times and was having to sleep in his car,” Mr Stevens said.

"He came to Homeless Connect to get a haircut, but saw our booth while he was there.

"He opened up about his living situation and explained that while he could afford to pay rent, he didn't understand the application process and couldn't afford a bond.

"We called a local estate agent, found an apartment for him, organised for the agent to help him with his application and secured a same day bond loan.

"He walked into the Homeless Connect event at 9am after weeks of sleeping in his car, and by 3pm he was moving into his new home.

The Homeless Connect Event will be held at Rockhampton Showgrounds next Thursday, May 23.

Can you help?

Where

Rockhampton Showgrounds Caretaker's Cottage, Exhibition Rd, Wandal.

Multicultural Development Association Office, 108 Alexandra St, Park Avenue.

Anglicare, 160 Musgrave St.

When

Tomorrow and Friday, May 17, from 9am-5pm. An additional drop-off session will be on Saturday, May 18, from 8am-noon at Rockhampton Showgrounds Caretaker's Cottage.