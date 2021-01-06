Menu
The 2020 Australia Day Award winners from across the Rockhampton region stand together with pride.
News

Last chance to nominate an Australia Day legend

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Do you know someone who makes a wonderful contribution to our region?

Then help get them the recognition they deserve by nominating them for a Rockhampton Regional Australia Day Award before the deadline at 5pm, Wednesday, January 6.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said the Australia Day Awards were the perfect opportunity to say thank you to unsung heroes.

“There are people right across our region who contribute so much, who go out of their way to make other people’s lives better.

“Perhaps they are a really supportive member of a local sports club, or have made some outstanding sporting achievements.

“Maybe they’ve enhanced the arts or cultural life of our community, or came up with a project or initiative to help others.

“It might be something else entirely – but we want to know about it.

“2020 was an especially tough year, and we’d really like to sing the praises of those who stepped up. So we need you to tell us who your local hero is, and soon!”

Anyone can nominate an individual or group who they believe deserves recognition for their valuable and selfless service to the community.

To find out more and submit your nomination, head to: www.rrc.qld.gov.au/AustraliaDayAwards

The 2021 Rockhampton Region Australia Day Award categories are:

  • Citizen of the Year

Recognising those who have made a noteworthy contribution to the betterment of the Rockhampton Region and/or given outstanding service to the local community in the past 12 months or over a number of years

  • Young Citizen of the Year

Recognising young people who have made a noteworthy contribution to the betterment of the Rockhampton Region and/or given outstanding service to the local community. Must be 27 years or younger as at 26 January 2021

  • Community Service Award

In recognition of individuals who have made a noteworthy contribution to the community or enhanced social interaction among the community through their involvement with community groups, charity organisations or similar

  • Cultural Award

In recognition of those who have made a noteworthy contribution to the cultural life of the community or an outstanding achievement in an arts or cultural activity

  • Sportsperson of the Year

Recognising those who have an outstanding record of achievement in sport for the past 12 months

  • Sports Official of the Year

Recognising those who have an outstanding record of achievement through their involvement within their club, organisation or committee in an executive position

  • Community Initiative

Recognising individuals, informal groups or formal organisations who have made a significant and beneficial contribution to the wellbeing or liveability of the Rockhampton Region through projects, activities or events in the past 12 months

australia day awards 2021
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

