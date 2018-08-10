Last class at the first high school reunite after 60 years

The final year 12 class from Rockhampton High School in 1958 celebrated their 60 year reunion in The Regent Hotel, their old school building.

IT'S well-known that The Regent Hotel was once the site of Rockhampton's technical college - what isn't so well known is it was also the home of Rockhampton's first high school.

It's been 60 years since the bell rang for the last time in Bolsover St, before moving to the new site at Rockhampton State High School in Campbell St.

In 1958, the last class of 52 students graduated from grade 12.

Two weeks ago, exactly half of them returned to meet up with their classmates from Rockhampton High School.

The boys and a couple of the girls from Rockhampton High School Class of '58

Former student, Graham Clark, now married to his high school sweetheart Elaine, was responsible for finding his classmates, 30 years after their last reunion, and now 77 years old.

"I contacted a few on Facebook, but didn't necessarily get replies, and just chased anywhere on the web I could,” Graham said.

"In the end I went to the electoral roll...but a fellow called John Grillmeier was hard to find.

"He won the Queensland Science Prize when we were at school and he was someone we really wanted to find.”

Mr Grillmeier had chased his life ambition to be a pilot and had entered the Royal Air Force at Cranwell in England.

There were references to him online but attempts to contact him were met with no response.

"In the end I went to the electoral roll and wrote a letter,” Mr Clark said.

"The chases got to be crazy.

"There was one fellow I hadn't seen for 30 years. Eventually my nephew found him on a private site on Facebook and in the end he lived in the same house.

"I knew exactly where he lived.”

The girls from Rockhampton High School Class of '58

Mr Clark said the day was "spot on, absolutely terrific” with lots of lifelong friendships made at school, including another couple, Doug and Margaret Matthews who were also high school sweethearts.

Two thirds of the students went on to become teachers themselves, others went on to study at University of Queensland, Sydney University and Australian National University in Canberra.

The result was a diversity of careers in medicine, engineering, statistics, surveying, commerce, food technology, radiotherapy, pharmacy, accounting, banking and industry.

The former students reminisced about their teachers and remembered fondly their principal, Jim Golding, as a firm but very supportive principal who went on to become Queensland's Director of Secondary Education in 1973.

As the memories flowed, some teachers were remembered fondly and others not so fondly.

Special guest speaker was historian, Dr Barbara Webster, a former student from the Class of 1967 who is preparing a social history of Rockhampton State High School for next year's centenary celebration.

But on that day, it was all about the 1950s.

Dr Barbara Webster

"If we look back on it now, life was pretty innocent,” Dr Webster said.

"They went to dances, had flouncy skirts with layered petticoats, bobby socks and pony tails.

"It was the pictures on the Saturday night, the Wintergarden and Earl's Court, then the picture bus went home at 10.30.”

Innocent maybe, but not without mischief.

"It used to be a bit of a tradition that the boys would blow up letterboxes of teachers they didn't like,” she said.

"They'd ride around in cars and some of the senior boys used to ride big motorbikes to school.

"It was a different time.”

Class of '58

By the 1950s, the school and technical college had 500 students and had become too small.

And it had always had the problem of no playground or sports oval.

A new school, now Rockhampton State High School, opened in Wandal in 1959.

Next year marks the centenary of Rockhampton's first high school and all former students are encouraged to go to the Rockhampton State High School website to register their interest.

Events will happen throughout the year and Dr Webster's book will be launched at the gala dinner in June.