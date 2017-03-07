Last contracts for Riverbank project announced

THE Riverbank Revitalisation project is making significant progress on both the upper and lower levels with the entire project expected to be completed at the end of the year.

The $36 million project is on budget and continues to generate an influx of local work after Woollam Constructions, the contractor for the low bank, recently awarded nine key trades to local subcontractors and suppliers.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the scope of works for stage two of the redevelopment involves a broad range of trades, and is pleased to see more local businesses given the opportunity to work on the project.

"Both council and Woollam's are committed to using local business where possible during the construction phase of this project and it's wonderful to see that a great deal of the low bank will be built by local, long-time family run businesses,” Mayor Strelow said.

"It also highlights the fact that Rockhampton is home to a vast range of reputable businesses and a highly-skilled workforce.”

Among the contracted businesses is concrete form worker Patrick Kirwan who says his team is wrapped to see a boost in local opportunities.

"We are so pleased to again be working alongside Woollam Constructions on such an iconic project for the local community,” Mr Kirwan said.

"Their track record of looking after subcontractors around the region is strong, and it's brilliant to see good jobs go to local trades,” he said.

This week Woollam extended its worksite towards the southern end of the redevelopment to make room for construction of the playground that is set to mimic Brisbane's iconic Southbank playground.

Meanwhile, all major underground services have been installed on Quay Street's Stage 1B and smart poles are expected to be erected later this month. Work on the granite and sandstone paving will begin in April.

All Quay Street and Denham Street businesses remain accessible to customers via their front entrances.

The Rockhampton Riverfront Revitalisation is a $36 million project, jointly funded by Rockhampton Regional Council, and the State and Federal Governments.

Anticipated dates for completion:

Stage 1B (Quay St, Denham to William Streets): street re-opening July 2017.

Stage 1C/1D (Denham Street, East to Quay Streets): November 2017.

Stage 2 (Low bank): November 2017.

Woollam Constructions awards nine key trades to local companies for construction of the low bank:

Electrical - Stanke Electrics Pty Ltd

Structural Steel - Pierce Engineering

Concrete/ Form setter -Patrick Kirwan Pty Ltd

Bored Piers - Ezi Bore

Mechanical - Haden Engineering

Bulk Earthworks/ Demo - Greg Thompson Earthmoving

Blocks and Bricklaying - Brodie's Blocks and Bricklaying

Concrete Reinforcement - The Australian Reinforcing Company

Hydraulics/ Roofing - KPN Plumbing and Gas