Last day at H&M: Construction to begin soon on new stores

Monday, March 15, is H&M last day at Stockland Rockhampton.

Around 40 staff were told the news last month the store would close and some were offered opportunities for transfers within the company.

Staff will remain at the store this week sorting out the remaining goods and are to be out by Friday, March 19.

It was also announced the Townsville would close.

The closure came after a significant profit loss across the company’s global sales in 2020.

A week later, it was revealed plans were already in motion for new stores at the Rockhampton site.

Tender documents indicated TK Maxx and Time Zone would fill the vacancy.

The Rockhampton Time Zone venue will have more than 100 arcade games with a games floor, bumper cars, bowling and party room, drinks bar and a kiosk.

American retail company TK Maxx stores include womenswear, women’s intimates, gifts and homeware, kidswear, luggage, men’s basics, menswear, shoes, toys and women’s accessories.

Various builders submitted tenders for the construction work which involves the reconfiguration of the existing H&M tenancy.

There would also be new amenities, including a parent’s room, and a new travelator and lobby installed.

Works were due to begin in April and are to be completed by September.

The tender has since closed and it is not known which company was awarded the works.