Last day for Sizzler restaurant

DOORS SHUT: Sizzler Rockhampton has officially closed its doors following its last day of trading yesterday.

IT IS officially tools down for the employees of Sizzler Rockhampton after the restaurant had its final day of trade on Sunday.

While the cheese toast may be no more, patrons yesterday flocked to the popular eatery in a bid to farewell the icon after it 31 years of operation in Rockhampton.

The closure comes after a shock announcement in early February that the ­beloved food chain would forever close its doors on March 1.

Jenna Sabine, 16, attended the final day of operation with her family to relive some of the special moments they had shared there.

“We heard Sizzler was shutting down, so our family just wanted to come and get one last meal before it’s gone for good,” she said.

“We used to come a lot for birthdays when we were younger. The cheese toast, I’m definitely going to miss that the most.”

Others took to Facebook to share their sadness after their final meal at the establishment.

Sandi Brown said she felt it necessary to pay a final visit to the restaurant where she and so many others had shared countless memories.

“This place holds [so many memories] for me, with so many other people and so many phases of my life,” she said.

“At least three generations of patrons are about to have the monument to their Sizzler memories bulldozed to the ground.”

Reasons surrounding the closure are yet to be confirmed, however it is believed Stockland Rockhampton plans to use redevelop the site.

A spokesman for Collins Food Limited released a statement thanking employees for their dedication and guests for their loyalty over the past 31 years.

Only nine Sizzlers remain open nationwide.