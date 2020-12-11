Last day you should order Christmas gifts online

Australia Post has revealed the last possible day you should order gifts online if you want them to arrive before Christmas — and when to expect your parcel.

Christmas Day is two weeks away and if you're buying gifts online, you better get in quick.

Australia Post has shared the last possible dates to place orders to ensure arrival before December 25.

Standard post online orders must be placed before this December 12.

Express post orders give you a little more time, with the final cut-off day December 19.

International deliveries for both standard and express delivery has already passed, ending on December 2.

Australia Post recommends allowing two business days, instead of the usual one, for express parcels to arrive.

Australia Post experienced its biggest parcel delivery week in the organisations 211-year history last week. Picture: Mark Stewart

Standard post usually takes three business days to arrive, but during this time may take up to five.

Australia Post executive Gary Starr said the national postal service was working hard to meet demand this Christmas.

"In the lead up to Christmas we have added more than 60 new or repurposed facilities, hired 5000 extra people to help deliver for our customers across the country, chartered 18 dedicated freighters, and will have 3000 extra vehicles on the road," he said.

"We have retrained 2700 posties including 2000 now delivering in vans, have increased automation coming online right across the country, we are delivering on weekends and have introduced twilight deliveries up until 8pm when and where we need to."

Two million parcels were delivered daily by the national postal service last week, with increased online shopping during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales behind the surge.

In the lead up to Christmas more than 12 million parcels are expected to be delivered.

Post offices will be kept open later at more than 500 locations until December 23.

Originally published as Last day you should order Christmas gifts online