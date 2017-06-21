Last ditch effort to save Cap Coast facility

Lou Shipway has rallied to keep the Farnborough Recycling service open

FARNBOROUGH Recycling site looks like it has a last-minute reprieve after rural resident Lou Shipway raised her concerns about the closure.

The Capricorn Coast Mirror was notified by Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig on Monday he would put forward a Mayoral Minute to stay the closure at the July 4 meeting with councillors.

Cr Ludwig said he believed it was unfortunate many ratepayers would suffer the loss of the recycling facility due to its misuse by some people.

"I will put a robust case forward to my fellow councillors to stay the closure until December in a bid to re-educate those who had been misusing the service,” he said.

"I believe we need to look at improved signage and some community education around correct usage for those who may have been confused about the service's purpose and use.

"I have spoken to quite a number of people in our community who utilise this service,” he said.

"They all agree the community should not be deprived of a service due to the actions of a small number of people who either do not know better or are simply being disrespectful of the service.”

Cr Ludwig said he acknowledged the value of the recycling service.

He hoped additional signage and education would allow the service to continue.