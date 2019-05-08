Last meet of the speedway season this weekend

SPEEDWAY: Since Aaron Smithwick's passing in 2012, his name has lived on as an institution in Rockhampton motorsport.

For drivers like 2017/18 super stock winner Lee Briskey, it was a honour to win the Aaron Smithwick Memorial Queensland Super Stocker Title.

He hoped it would be an honour he could repeat again this year.

"Aaron and his family have done a lot for speedway in Rockhampton and he is sadly missed, so it's all about Aaron this weekend,” Briskey said.

Saturday night will mark the end of the 2018/19 speedway calendar and the reigning champ was feeling good about his chances, with the help of his winged, V8 superStocker.

He said his familiarity with the track would help his chances.

"I have had a pretty good season and I'd like to win it again,” Briskey said.

"We have a field of 30 competitors in (the super stocker) class this time which is a good number.”

He said the super stocker class had been struggling for numbers in previous years, but this season had numbers return to its old glory.

"We have good numbers for the whole meeting this weekend too, over 80 competitors which is brilliant,” he said.

"There's quite a few guys from Mackay coming down, and the local contingent has built up a lot now too.”

Conditions were also set to be prime for the weekend as rain earlier in the week had made for a solid track with plenty of drive.

"The last three of four meetings, the track has had plenty of drive in it which is good,” Briskey said.

"Rain earlier in the week is brilliant for the track because you need moisture underneath,” he said.

The super stocker class is a unique class to Central and North Queensland, however other classes are expected to attract competitors from further afield.

The classes hitting the track on Saturday include SSA junior sedans, street stock, modified sedans, AMCA's, and super sedans before the 2019 Super Stocker show-piece begins.

Gates open at 6pm and racing and the night will wrap up by 11pm.