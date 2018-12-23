Last minute Christmas market shopping for Rocky families

Minnie Mouse (Taylor Francis), Mickey (CB), Kenny and Finlay the Clydesdales, Steve May of Capricorn Carriages, Caitlyn Schutz and Missy-Leigh Hayes at Kerr Arcade Sunday Dec 23 2018

FAMILY, flowers and fresh seafood were the order of business for this year's Christmas shoppers at the Kerr Arcade markets on Sunday .

Fiona Hayes of Arcade Market flowers had 23 people waiting when she arrived at the Bolsover St venue at 6.30am.

Natarlya Semple-Trinder and Fiona Hayes at the Kerr Arcade Markets Dec 23 2018 Jann Houley

"Everyone's buying fresh flower arrangements for their Christmas lunch and dinner tables this year,” she said.

Marc and Lynn Verkeyden are carrying bouquets as bright as their smiles.

They will host sisters and brothers, children and two grandchildren at their Wandal home for Christmas.

Leanne Peach from Atherton is joining her sister-in-law Cara for a family lunch at Gracemere for the first time in ten years.

Leanne and Cara Peach Jann Houley

"The next day we're going to the Mt Morgan dam,” she said.

Anjel Byrne has two reasons to celebrate with her mother Rose Hindman this year.

Her daughter, who just graduated from St Ursula's, turns 18 on Christmas Day and her brother is bringing his three-month-old daughter to visit.

Four-month-old Aziah Walker is enjoying a cuddle with friend Amanda White.

Louise Kerwin is looking forward to seeing her daughter who is studying geology and paleontology at Armidale.

Her friend Deb Mulrea has about 18 people coming to Christmas dinner including her pregnant grand-daughter from Brisbane with her three-year-old.

Declan Grant and Chloe Savage Jann Houley

Chloe Savage is shopping for last Christmas treats with her cousin Declan Grant who arrived from Melbourne just in time for the "huge” storm which ripped through Central Queensland Saturday night.

Sisters-in-law Shirley and Lyn Niven of Cottage Cookies are fast selling out of peach blossoms and ginger snaps.

Nash Clanfield's helping grandmother Dianne Cartwright at her Fair Dinkum Home Cooking stall; his favourite is her apple and strawberry jam.

Amy and Paige Weeks Jann Houley

Paige Weeks, whose mum Amy is busy refilling cupcake boxes at their CQ Cake Design stall, hopes Santa will bring her a guitar, while Summer Burton has put in her Christmas order for a Lego hospital and an OG doll.

Seafood is also top of the shopping lists this Christmas; Mary Briones is planning to make the traditional Philippine stir fried prawn and crab noodles dish, pancit.

Haylee Evans, who begins Year 10 next year, is shopping with mum Natasha and grandmother Rhonda Fry.

Haylee and Natasha Evans and Rhonda Fry Jann Houley

Their Norman Gardens celebration will pull out all the stops this year with a feast of seafood, lamb and turkey.