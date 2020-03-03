Last-minute goal decides men’s six-a-side winners

BATTLE FOR BALL: Nerimbera’s Ryan Horan tries to work past Frenchville Green's Harry Dean in Sunday’s grand final. Picture: Jann Houley

BATTLE FOR BALL: Nerimbera’s Ryan Horan tries to work past Frenchville Green's Harry Dean in Sunday’s grand final. Picture: Jann Houley

FOOTBALL: Frenchville Green took the honours in the Frenchville Roos six-a-side carnival after scoring a last-gasp grand final win.

Gun midfielder Harry Dean slotted a penalty with just one minute left in the second stanza of extra time to seal a 2-1 win over Nerimbera in Sunday’s decider.

The women’s final was an all Gladstone affair, with Central beating Clinton 3-1.

Twenty-six teams – 16 men and 10 women – took part in the annual three-day carnival at Ryan Park.

Frenchville Green won their three round games to finish on top of their pool.

They defeated Cap Coast in a hard-fought semi-final to set up the final showdown with Nerimbera.

Coach Mat Wust said every player did their job and it was a “strong, well-rounded performance” from his team.

New recruit Liam White got Frenchville on the scoreboard first before Nerimbera’s captain/coach Michael Cay scored a cracker to level things up.

Neither team could break the deadlock, sending the game into extra time.

Dean then stepped up to the mark to deliver a well-earned victory.

Wust said White and Jacob Webber worked tirelessly and were two of the team’s best at the weekend.

The coach will now turn his attention to preparations for the 2020 CQ Premier League, which starts on March 28.

Frenchville are the reigning champions and Wust believes they are well placed to defend their title.

“We’ve got a lot of depth this year. We’ve got 20 to 25 players who want to play first division,” he said.

“It’s going to be very hard to pick a first division team week to week this year because we’ve got so many good players.

“Clinton, Cap Coast and Bluebirds will all be very strong again this year but the dark horse will definitely be Nerimbera.”