Last of its kind: Rocky store closes in an end of an era

AS STREAMING services and internet rentals reign supreme in the world of movie entertainment, Rockhampton’s last video store will cap off the end of era when it closes this month.

A sense of nostalgia, of roaming the aisles with your family and planning a movie marathon with a bevy of delightful snacks, will be lost, said owner Suzie Cornwell, when Suzie’s Movie Scene closes on February 29.

“A lot of people aren’t happy I’m closing,” she said.

Suzies Movie Scene owner Suzie Cornwell.

Ms Cornwell owned the business for nine years, and decided last month that it was time to move on and focus on family. After working in the business at 18, Ms Cornwell purchased a store on the Gold Coast in 2011 and brought it to Gracemere.

However, after a spate of break-ins, including five within one year, she decided to move to Rockhampton.

Suzies Movie Scene owner Suzie Cornwell.

“I tried it for a year in Rockhampton but now because I want to focus on having a family, I’ve put it up for sale,” she said.

“I was hoping someone else would want it and keep it going but unfortunately it’s come down to closing everything down.

“There was interest but they wanted it for nothing. They didn’t think it would make enough money but for the right person it could.

“We’ve built up a pretty good customer base over the last year and we’re established now.”

Ms Cornwell has now launched a closing down sale, with movies, games, TV series and Blu-ray discs available for purchase.

Suzies Movie Scene owner Suzie Cornwell.

“It’s unfortunate because we have a lot of customers and I feel bad because there are still a lot of people out there who don’t want to download or have internet or don’t know how,” she said.

Ms Cornwell said the ­meteoric rise of streaming services like Netflix and Stan had “definitely had an impact”.

“But I was also finding that they’d come back ­because Netflix doesn’t get new releases for a while and once you watch stuff on there you sort of get over it,” she said.

“Netflix, Stan, Amazon, , it’s just repeats and a million ads. (Nostalgia) is definitely why people like coming. Parents bring their kids in and say ‘this is a video store, this is what we used to do every Friday night’.