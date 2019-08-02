Last round of QBL to determine play-offs

BASKETBALL: Last weekend was a sign of things to come for Rockhampton CQUniversity Cyclones, who secured their spot in second place on the QBL women's ladder.

Mary Goulding and Caitlin Cunningham returned to the team this week, bringing the squad nearly to full-strength for this weekend's double-header against Mackay Meteors and Meteorettes and Townsville Flames and Heat.

Yesterday, Rockets coach Neal Tweedy said it was unclear where the team sat on the ladder, whether in fifth, sixth or seventh place, and the weekend results would determine where they would finish.

"Hopefully we win the two games and then we'll let the play-offs sort it out from those results,” he said.

This weekend will be the last round of season draws before the finals kick off on August 9.

QBL Round 15 Draw