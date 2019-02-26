Last two timber bridges in the region to be upgraded

Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd at the Capricorn Highway's last timber bridge - the Valentine Bridge - at Wycarbah.

THE council has applied for funding to upgrade three bridges on rural roads in the region.

Rockhampton Regional Council has submitted two projects for round four of the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program, which requires a 50 per cent co-contribution from the council.

Casuarina Road Bridges, Midgee: To upgrade two timber bridges from their current load limit to 42.5 tonnes by replacing the existing timber bridge materials with a pre-cast concrete bridge.

Total project cost is estimated to be $657,151.

Louisa Creek Bridge, Glenroy Rd, Mornish: To upgrade the current load limit of the bridge to 70 tonnes, re-establish the B-double route access over the bridge, and improve the flood immunity for heavy vehicles by replacing the existing two-lane timber bridge with a two-lane bridge constructed with reinforced concrete box culverts. Total project cost is estimated to be $816,968.

This funding was only applicable to timber bridges.

The listed bridges are the only remaining timber bridges in the region on the council's asset register.