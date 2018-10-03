Last video store in Rockhampton comes to a bittersweet end

LAST SHOP: Video Ezy Rockhampton staff member Lydia Withers and manager Hannah Seeney at the store which will close this month.

THE doors of Rockhampton's last video store are set to close.

Video Ezy on Elphinstone St, the only remaining video store in Rockhampton, has announced it will cease trading from Sunday.

But the closure is not due to lack of popularity or low store turnover.

Store manager Hannah Seeney told The Morning Bulletin the closure was due to a franchise disagreement.

The franchise agreement with Video Ezy ended at the end of September and the store owners, based in Melbourne, were unable to negotiate a new deal.

A sister store under the same agreement in Townsville is also closing.

Ms Seeney has been with the store for 15 years, starting out as a casual before taking on a management role after six months.

She and five other employees were told about the closure last week.

"It is devastating. It was a very big blow when we were told... it was unexpected,” she said.

"If it was due to trade we could stomach it a lot better but the fact that we are still very much popular, we have our regulars... a large amount particularly that come in on weekends with their kids... having to tell those guys we are closing has been very challenging.

"We're all now looking for a job just before Christmas.”

VIDEO EZY NORTH ROCKY:

Cease trading from Sunday October 7, 8pm

Sale starts Monday October 8, 12pm

Doors to close by October 31

3/117 Elphinstone St, Berserker

Video Ezy has been in Rockhampton for more than 20 years.

The store originally was on Yaamba Rd where Tackleworld was and moved to Elphinstone St five years ago.

"It has been a very good run.... we have all loved working here. It's just very sad it's come to an end,” Ms Seeney said.

Aware the "era of movies was changing”, Ms Seeney thought it would be at least another two years before the demise of video stores in general.

"We have seen a lessening. I wouldn't solely say it is due to Netflix or Stan or any of that type of stuff, it is just everyone has become so much busier,” she said.

"Everyone is outdoors, they have kids' sports on and things like that.”

Ms Seeney said there had been quite a reaction from customers.

"They are in the same boat as us, they are devastated... it's been a shock to them,” said.

"We've had great support from our customers. It's mutual, they will miss us... we will miss seeing them.”

Video Ezy will still have a presence in Rockhampton in the form of vending machine kiosks.

Privately owned video stores operating in Mount Morgan and Gracemere are believed to be the only physical stores in the Rockhampton region.