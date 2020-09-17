Menu
A new permanent memorial created for Sunshine Coast woman Aysha Baty incorporated flowers left at the community memorial. Picture: Patrick Woods/supplied
A new permanent memorial created for Sunshine Coast woman Aysha Baty incorporated flowers left at the community memorial. Picture: Patrick Woods/supplied
Lasting memorial for ‘bright light’ planted in honour

Laura Pettigrew
17th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
The family of murder victim Aysha Baty gathered at a private tree-planting ceremony on Wednesday in a bid to create a permanent memorial for the popular Coast woman.

Sunshine Coast Council has confirmed the tree had been planted in the 31-year-old's memory after it had to remove flowers, cards and artwork from a makeshift memorial in Nambour.

A council spokeswoman said the permanent memorial incorporated flowers left at the community memorial.

'She never gave up': Friend's heartache after Aysha's death

'Love and bright light': Town reeling after Aysha's death

"The tree was topped with mulch made from all of the flowers left at the community memorial and a minute's silence was also observed," she said.

"This ceremony symbolised how well Aysha was known and loved by many people in the Nambour community and across the Sunshine Coast."

Floral tributes left on Petrie Creek Bridge where the body of Aysha Baty was found. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Ms Baty's sudden death early on August 22 sent shockwaves through Nambour.

She was found severely injured on Matthew St.

Mourners paid their respects through a community memorial at Petrie Creek bridge near where Ms Baty was found.

However, the council removed the makeshift memorial this week.

The spokeswoman said the council had worked closely with Ms Baty's family and was guided by expert advice from Red Cross and Lifeline.

"Council has ensured that the items and messages that the community members have left at the memorial were returned to Aysha's family," she said.

Floral tributes left on Petrie Creek Bridge where the body of Aysha Baty was found. Pictured, Isaac Cahill. Photo Patrick Woods.
The council is yet to disclose the location of the tree, but confirmed it was in Nambour.

Aysha's friend Dee Allen said a permanent memorial was a "lovely idea".

"I would absolutely love to see a painting of her put up somewhere in Nambour or a plaque put up near the bridge," she said.

"Somewhere people can go."

Ms Baty's family was contacted but declined to comment.

