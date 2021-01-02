Menu
Shane Latcham with daughters Jaynee, Savannah and Jenna and wife Beck.
Council News

Latcham lays out mayoral policy priorities

Timothy Cox
2nd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Rockhampton mayoral candidate Shane Latcham thinks the council needs to “get back to basics”.

The qualified teacher, councillor, and Suncity Sports Club manager has been in Rockhampton since 1988.

He said as mayor he would come up with a “more fiscally responsible budget” and focus on the infrastructure required for a growing population.

“We’ve really got to focus on infrastructure, both for water and waste,” he said.

“We need to be building it now, not in five years’ time. That infrastructure’s got to be built in the next 12 months.”

“It’s always good to have the nice things that we’ve had over the last couple of years, but I think we’ve just got to focus on the core business of council.”

Cr Latcham said this year was “extremely tough” financially because of COVID-19.

He said he would look to “streamline” some areas of the council and look for savings and improvements that would save ratepayers’ money, but improve service.

“We’ve got to embrace technology,” he said, giving as an example unmanned tips being used in the Banana Shire.

“It will save the ratepayers’ money and at the same time they will have better access to the facility.”

Making the region more “business-friendly” was also a top priority, Cr Latcham said, to aid the recovery and to augment the economy.

“I’d like to go one step further and really say ‘We’re open for business,’” he said.

“It’s not just jobs and growth, we actually need to back it up with business. You need to attract more business to the Rockhampton region.”

He said that residents would find him to be more inclusive and collaborative.

“I’m a mayor that will be someone who likes to listen to the community, listen to the other councillors, and I like to do a lot of behind-the-scenes research,” Mr Latcham said.

“I care about what the community thinks. That’s where I’m a little bit different: I’m more about bringing the community along with the journey, allowing them to understand.

“I’m very hard-working and I have a very strong work ethic.”

