Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Walters of the Dockers (second from right) celebrates after kicking the winning goal against Collingwood Magpies and the Fremantle Dockers at the MCG on Saturday.
Michael Walters of the Dockers (second from right) celebrates after kicking the winning goal against Collingwood Magpies and the Fremantle Dockers at the MCG on Saturday.
AFL

Late goal delivers Dockers victory over Collingwood

1st Jun 2019 5:03 PM

FREMANTLE have pulled off a stunning four-point win over Collingwood, Michael Walters the hero again with a goal to put his side in front with less than 30 seconds left at the MCG.

Saturday's 11.13 (79) to 11.9 (75) will be much debated after a Walters' goal in the third quarter wasn't overturned by the score reviewer despite it appearing to be touched off the boot by Chris Mayne.

Steele Sidebottom's desperate lunge was clearly over the goal line, but in a game decided by less than a kick the Magpies appear hard done by.

Collingwood, who were aiming to make it eight wins in a row, led by as much as nine points in a frantic final term, but Brandon Matera kicked two goals to keep his side in it.

As the clock ticked down, Nat Fyfe mistimed a torpedo punt that fell fortuitously into Walters' lap inside attacking 50, the Dockers star winning a game off his own boot for the second week running.

In a scrappy contest where errors came thick and fast, the few players who were able to maintain their composure and execute skills under pressure stood out more than they usually would.

Brad Hill (29 possessions) and Fyfe (32) were those players for Fremantle, while Scott Pendlebury's class shone out for the Pies, the skipper finishing with 29 touches and two goals.

Scores were level at the first break, but Jordan De Goey's brilliant second goal helped the Pies to a 13-point lead at half-time.

The visitors looked set to break the game open with four goals in a row in the third quarter, but De Goey's third late helped slice the margin to four points at the last change, setting up a pulsating finish.

Fremantle finished a player down after Alex Pearce limped off with an ankle injury and failed to return for the final term.

Collingwood will next take on Melbourne in the Queen's Birthday clash, with the Dockers one of six teams not in action as the AFL's bye rounds commence.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
brad hill brandon matera. alex pearce chirs mayne collingwood magpies fremantle dockers jordan de goey' michael walters nat fyfe scott pendlebury
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Blackwater mum earns prestigious award from BHP

    premium_icon Blackwater mum earns prestigious award from BHP

    News NYAH Teiotu recognised by mining company in engineering career

    Mayor's desk: Regions saying it loud and clear, we need jobs

    premium_icon Mayor's desk: Regions saying it loud and clear, we need jobs

    Council News Mayor says regions also need quality health and educational services

    UPDATE: 50 jobs up for grabs at Adani now, listed here

    premium_icon UPDATE: 50 jobs up for grabs at Adani now, listed here

    Employment The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the CQ region.

    Historic pub makes a return to the delight of locals

    premium_icon Historic pub makes a return to the delight of locals

    Business The hotel has opened and closed over the years