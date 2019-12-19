Menu
Edwina Bartholomew for West Australian
Celebrity

‘Late like her mum!’ Sunrise star Eddie gives birth

by Jonathon Moran
19th Dec 2019 2:15 PM
Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has given birth to a healthy baby girl after a "marathon" 36 hour labour.

The popular breakfast TV star and husband Neil Varcoe welcomed daughter Molly to the world at 8.05pm last night, a week after her due date.

"Late like her mum, tall like her dad and already an early riser," the couple said. "We are exhausted, elated and very grateful for all the lovely messages of support over the last few weeks."

Edwina Bartholomew at the White Butterfly Garden Party. Picture: Motion Media Productions
In June, 36-year-old Bartholomew announced live on air that she was pregnant her first child.

"The girls already know but Kochie, surprise. We're having a baby," she said to an elated David Koch.

The couple, who were married in a country wedding on their farm in April last year, chose to keep the gender of their baby a surprise.

"It's an interesting debate because Neil wants to find out and I don't," Bartholomew said, as an ultra-scan photo of the little one appeared on screen.

 

A pregnant Edwina Bartholomew in September. Picture: Toby Zerna
