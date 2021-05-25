Bronco ruled out just hours before crucial clash

Your one-stop-shop for all the latest team news and whispers throughout round 12 of the 2021 NRL season.

LATE OUT FOR BRONCOS

Broncos prop Rhys Kennedy has been ruled out of Thursday's clash against the Storm due to a leg infection.

He is replaced at prop by John Asiata with Dale Copley coming onto the bench and Selwyn Cobbo the new 18th man.

- Tom Sangster

ROUND 12 MATCHES

BRONCOS V STORM

Thursday 27 May, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Home of the Yuggera and Turrbal Peoples, 7:50pm

BRONCOS (Yuggera and Turrbal)

1. Jamayne Isaako, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Herbie Farnworth, 4. Jesse Arthars, 5. David Mead, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Albert Kelly, 15. John Asiata, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Keenan Palasia, 12. Tevita Pangai Jnr, 13. Thomas Flegler

Bench: 14. Kobe Hetherington, 16. Ethan Bullemor, 17. TC Robati 18. Dale Copley

18th man: 19. Selwyn Cobbo

Players dropped: 8. Rhys Kennedy, 20. Richard Kennar, 21. Cory Paix

Late Mail: Prop Rhys Kennedy is out due to a leg infection. He is replaced at prop by John Asiata with Dale Copley coming onto the bench and Selwyn Cobbo the new 18th man. Herbie Farnworth returns after missing last week's game due to a hamstring injury while TC Robati is confirmed to make his NRL debut from the bench. Richie Kennar and Cory Paix dropped out of the squad 24 hours before kick off with Copley and rookie Selwyn Cobbo still in the 19 man squad.

STORM (Wurundjeri)

1. Nicho Hynes, 2. George Jennings, 3. Reimis Smith, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Chris Lewis, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Brandon Smith, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Tom Eisenhuth, 13. Dale Finucane

Bench: 14. Aaron Booth, 16. Trent Loiero 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 18 Dean Ieremia

Reserves: 20. Aaron Pene, 21. Cooper Johns

Players dropped: 10. Christian Welch, 19. Isaac Lumelume

Late Mail: Melbourne has lost another representative star with Christian Welch (knee) a late withdrawal from the squad. Tui Kamikamica moves from the bench to the starting pack in Welch's place. I expect one other change to the team as named with Cooper Johns set to partner Jahrome Hughes in the halves after he recovered from calf injury which saw him miss last week's game. This would see Chris Lewis drop back to the bench in place of the promoted Dean Ieremia. Welch and Isaac Lumelume were the two players omitted from the 19-man squad 24 hours before kick off with Ieremia and Aaron Pene remaining in the squad.

COWBOYS V WARRIORS

Friday 28 May, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, Home of the Wulgurukaba Peoples, 6:00pm

COWBOYS (Wulgurukaba)

1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Javid Bowen, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Scott Drinkwater, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Tom Gilbert, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Shane Wright, 12. Mitchell Dunn, 13. Coen Hess

Bench: 14. Jake Granville, 15. Peter Hola, 16. Corey Jensen, 17. Helium Luki

Reserves: 18. Justin O'Neill, 19. Ben Condon, 20. Daejarn Asi, 21. Emry Pere

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Cowboys look set to be 1-17. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has returned to full training after an ankle injury and will play, but may switch to right centre with Javid Bowen remaining at left centre. Heilum Luki could spend time on the left edge during the game after spending time there at training. Valentine Holmes is good to go after copping a cork early in the game last weekend and will play after he trained during the week. Coen Hess trained with the squad this week and will play after he missed last week's game due to concussion. Peter Hola has been named on the bench to play his first NRL game of the year.

WARRIORS (Aotearoa)

1. Reece Walsh, 2. Marcelo Montoya, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Euan Aitken, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Kane Evans, 11. Jack Murchie, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Tohu Harris

Bench: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Leeson Ah Mau, 16. Bunty Afoa, 17. Ben Murdoch-Masila

Reserves: 18. Taniela Otukolo, 20. Rocco Berry, 21. Sean O'Sullivan, 22. Jackson Frei

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Warriors travelled up to Townsville on Wednesday and have no players in doubt but could have a couple of switch ups like last week with Ben Murdoch-Masila and Bunty Afoa both starting the game and Jack Murchie and Kane Evans dropping back to the bench. If that happens, Murdoch-Masila and Tohu Harris could switch positions during game like they did last week. Adam Pompey will overcome a cork to play. Boom rookie Reece Walsh continues at fullback with Roger Tuivasa-Scheck on the right wing.

WESTS TIGERS V DRAGONS

Friday 28 May, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Home of the Burramattagal People, 7:55pm

WESTS TIGERS (Dharwal & Eora)

1. Daine Laurie, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Adam Doueihi, 4. Tommy Talau, 5. James Roberts, 6. Moses Mbye, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. James Tamou, 9. Jacob Liddle, 10. Alex Twal, 11. Luke Garner, 12. Luciano Leilua, 13. Joe Ofahengaue

Bench: 14. Tom Amone, 15. Shawn Blore, 16. Alex Seyfarth, 17. Thomas Mikaele

Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam, 19. Jake Simpkin, 20. Stefano Utoikamanu, 21. Kiah Cooper

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Tigers welcome back James Roberts (shoulder) after he completed a full week of training last week as a part of his rehab. The most interesting thing is that Roberts has been named to return on the left wing with Tommy Talau named at centre with Talau looking shaky under the high ball. The Tigers plan to use Roberts' speed in bringing back kick returns. Jake Simpkin could come onto the bench like last week if coach Michael Maguire decides he needs cover for Jacob Liddle on the bench.

DRAGONS (Dharwal & Yuin)

1. Cody Ramsey, 2. Brayden Williame, 3. Jack Bird, 4. Gerard Beale, 5. Jordan Pereira, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. Blake Lawrie, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Billy Burns, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Jackson Ford

Bench: 14. Talatau Amone, 15. Poasa Faamausili, 16. Daniel Alvaro, 17. Jaiyden Hunt

Reserves: 18. Kaide Ellis, 19. Adam Clune, 20. Jayden Sullivan, 21. Billy Brittain

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Dragons have named both Cody Ramsey and Jaiyden Hunt despite both failing HIA's last week with both needing to pass required protocols, gain doctor's clearance and take part in the captain's run on Thursday to play. Adam Clune and Kaide Ellis named as cover if Ramsey or Hunt are ruled out. Billy Burns and Blake Lawrie both passed game day HIA's on the weekend and will play. Tariq Sims returns from suspension on the left edge which sees Billy Burns switching to the right edge replacing the suspended Josh Kerr. Brayden Williame has been named the on the wing to play his first game in five weeks after a calf injury. New signing Gerard Beale has been named play right centre in his second stint at the club.

PANTHERS V BULLDOGS

Saturday 29 May, Bluebet Stadium, Penrith, Home of the Dharug People, 3:00pm

PANTHERS (Dharug)

1. Stephen Crichton, 2. Charlie Staines, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Matt Burton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Moses Leota, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo

Bench: 14. Tyrone May, 15. Scott Sorensen, 16. Matt Eisenhuth, 17. Spencer Leniu

Reserves: 18. Mitch Kenny, 19. Robert Jennings, 20. Lindsay Smith, 21. Izack Tago

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Panthers have named Moses Leota after he missed the game last weekend due to a shoulder injury, he will need to pass his fitness test at the captain's run to play but if ruled out Matt Eisenhuth would start and we could see a debutante in either Lindsay Smith or Izack Tago coming onto the bench. Liam Martin moves to the right edge to cover for the suspended Kurt Capewell, resuming a right side partnership with Nathan Cleary which was so successful in 2020. Eisenhuth passed his game day HIA and trained with the squad during the week and will be right to play.

BULLDOGS (Bidjigal/Bediagal)

1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Aaron Schoupp, 5. Nick Meaney, 6. Brandon Wakeham, 7. Jake Averillo, 8. Jack Hetherington, 9. Jackson Topine, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Adam Elliott, 12. Matt Doorey, 13. Josh Jackson

Bench: 14. Bradley Deitz, 15. Joe Stimson, 16. Dylan Napa, 17. Ava Seumanufagai

Reserves: 19. Kyle Flanagan, 20. Corey Waddell, 21. Tuipulotu Katoa, 22. Renouf Atoni

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Bulldogs welcome back Jack Hetherington from suspension and with new rules it will be interesting to see how he hands the new rules. Josh Jackson has been named to return from a calf injury and will need to get through the captain's run to play. It will be interesting to see what effect Jackson has on Luke Thompson's Supercoach output but it won't surprise me if he moves back to his preferred right edge with Doorey staying on the left and Adam Elliot continuing in the lock role he played last week. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is in some doubt due to a foot injury, if ruled out Nick Meaney would move to fullback and Tui Katoa, who has recovered from concussion, would come onto the wing. Kyle Flanagan has been named on extended bench but could come back into 17.

RABBITOHS V EELS

Saturday 29 May, Stadium Australia, Sydney, Home of the Burramattagal & Wangal Peoples, 5:30pm

RABBITOHS (Gadigal)

1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Jai Arrow, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Tevita Tatola, 11. Keon Koloamatangi, 12. Jacob Host, 13. Cam Murray

Bench: 14. Benji Marshall, 15. Mark Nicholls, 16. Hame Sele, 17. Thomas Burgess

Reserves: 18. Liam Knight, 19. Jaydn Su'A, 20. Patrick Mago, 21. Braidon Burns

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: Great news for the Rabbitohs with Cameron Murray (ankle) confirmed to return as he looks to prove his fitness for Origin selection after he missed the last few weeks. Jacob Host is in some doubt due to quad injury which has kept him out for the last few weeks and will need to prove fitness to play. If he does play I am expecting Keaon Koloamatangi to move to right edge which will allow Host to play on his preferred left edge. Taane Milne returns on the right wing with Josh Mansour ruled out due to concussion. Liam Knight and Jaydn Su'A have been dropped to an extended bench in a shake up from coach Wayne Bennett but one of them could come back into the 17 for Hame Sele.

EELS (Burramattagal)

1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Tom Opacic, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Jakob Arthur, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Oregon Kaufusi, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. Nathan Brown

Bench: 14. Marata Niukore, 15. Shaun Lane, 16. Joey Lussick, 17. Bryce Cartwright

Reserves: 18. Haze Dunster, 19. Makahesi Makatoa, 20. Will Penisini, 21. Jordan Rankin

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: Eels have no major issues leading into the game and are expected to be 1-17 with Waqa Blake set to overcome a minor knock from last weekend to play.

ROOSTERS V RAIDERS

Saturday 29 May, Central Coast Stadium, Gosford, Home of the Darkinjung People, 7:35pm

ROOSTERS (Gadigal)

1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Joey Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Lachlan Lam, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreave, 9. Ben Marschke, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Isaac Liu

Bench: 14. Adam Keighran, 15. Nat Butcher, 16. Daniel Suluka-Fifita, 17. Fletcher Baker

Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha, 19. Naufahu Whyte, 20. Egan Butcher, 21. Joseph Suaalii

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: TheRoosters will be without Angus Crichton after he failed at the judiciary on Tuesday night and is out for two games which will see Nat Butcher start on the left edge and either Naufahu Whyte or Egan Butcher come onto the bench. Josh Morris missed last week's game due to a back injury and will need to take part in the captain's run to play with Joseph Suaalii in the squad as cover if Morris is ruled out again. Sitili Tupouniua passed his game day HIA on the weekend and will be fit to play. There was some talk earlier in the week Sam Walker may be rested heading into the bye but it looks like he will play.

RAIDERS (Ngunnawal)

1. Caleb Aekins, 2. Bailey Simonsson, 3. Sebastian Kris, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Sam Williams, 8. Dunamis Lui, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Ryan Sutton

Bench: 14. Josh Hodgson, 15. Iosia Soliola, 16, Corey Horsburgh, 17. Ryan James

Reserves: 18. Elijah Anderson, 19. Harry Rushton, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Hudson Young

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Raiders have hooker Tom Starling in some doubt after he suffered a double injury last weekend (shoulder/ankle). Starling will need to prove his fitness at the captain's run and if ruled out Josh Hodgson would start at hooker and rookie Brad Schneider would come on to the bench. Jordan Rapana returned to training last week after recovering from a hamstring injury and just needs to get through training this week to be a confirmed starter. Elliott Whitehead will play despite suffering nasty looking dislocated finger last week. Sam Williams has been named to replace George Williams who is no longer with the club, it's expected he will line up on right edge after playing left edge last weekend and will take up the goal kicking duties.

SHARKS V TITANS

Sunday 30 May, C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour, Home of the Gumbaynggirr People 2:00pm

SHARKS (Gweagal)

1. Will Kennedy, 2. Connor Tracey, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Toby Rudolf

Bench: 14. Braydon Trindall, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Jack Williams, 17. Andrew Fifita

Reserves: 18. Chad Townsend, 19. Billy Magoulias, 20. Franklin Pele, 21. Jenson Taumoepeau

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Sharks are expected to be 1-17 and welcome back both Shaun Johnson and Andrew Fifita from hamstring injuries. Johnson's return sees coach Josh Hannay make the big call of dropping Chad Townsend out of the 17. Ronaldo Mulitalo (knee) and Jesse Ramien (eye socket) return at right wing and right centre after both missed a number of games due to injury. Siosifa Talakai returns after missing the past four games due to suspension.

TITANS (Yugambeh)

1. AJ Brimson, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Patrick Herbert, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Tanah Boyd, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Moeaki Fotuaika, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. David Fifita, 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Bench: 14. Erin Clark, 15, Beau Fermor, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Sam McIntyre

Reserves: 18. Esan Marsters, 19. Jai Whitbread, 20. Jayden Campbell, 21. Ashley Taylor

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Titans look set to be 1-17 as David Fifita returns on the left edge after he missed the past two weeks due to suspension. Patrick Herbert returns after recovering from a calf injury. Ash Taylor is fit again after recovering from his hip injury but may not be able to force Tanah Boyd out of the 17.

KNIGHTS V SEA EAGLES

Sunday 30 May, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Home of the Awabakal People 4:05pm

KNIGHTS (Awabakal)

1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Starford To'a, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Brayden Musgrove, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Phoenix Crossland, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Mitchell Barnett

Bench: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Sauaso Sue, 17. Brodie Jones

Reserves: 18. Tex Hoy, 19. Josh King, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Jack Johns

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Knights welcome back Kalyn Ponga after he missed the past two weeks due to a groin injury. Ponga trained with the squad this week and just needs to get through the captain's run to be a confirmed starter. Bradman Best didn't train with the squad earlier in week due to a hamstring injury and will need to pass his fitness test at the captain's run to play with either Tex Hoy or Simi Sasagi options should Best be ruled out. Jacob Saifiti and Tyson Frizell both trained with the squad this week after both passed game day HIA's on the weekend and will play.

SEA EAGLES (Gayamaygal & Garagal)

1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Morgan Harper, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Josh Schuster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Karl Lawton, 12. Sean Keppie, 13. Jake Trbojevic

Bench: 14. Curtis Sironen, 15. Moses Suli, 16. Zac Saddler, 17. Toafofoa Sipley

Reserves: 18. Ben Trbojevic, 19. Tevita Funa, 20. Christian Tuipulotu, 21. Jorge Taufua

Players dropped: To come …

Late Mail: The Sea Eagles expected to have one minor change to the 17 named with Martin Taupau dropping back to the bench like previous weeks with Sean Keppie moving from 2RF to prop and Curtis Sironen, who has recovered from knee/hamstring injuries returning on the right edge with Karl Lawton expected to stay on the left edge next to Schuster. Lachlan Croker (shoulder), Reuben Garrick (leg) and Lawton (knock) will all recover from minor injuries to play.

