LATE MAIL: Who is in, who is out for Capras

Capras player Sam Smith in the trial game against the Yeppoon Seagulls at Browne Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Not since Round 14 last year have the Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras won at Browne Park.

That day they ground out the Mackay Cutters 24-20 with winger Adam Henry crossing the chalk four times.

The performance had the home supporters buzzing, optimistic about their outside chance at finals football.

Quickly though, those dreams turned dark and the Capras' last seven home games have registered defeats.

2017 is shaping up with a similar optimism. No longer is Kim Williams side a competition easy-beat.

Despite losing both of their opening fixtures, 22-16 to the PNG Hunters and 41-20 against the Redcliffe Dolphins, the Capras have been right in the mix.

They have shown their ability to score points is right up there with the best teams of the comp.

If they cut down the errors, the points will follow.

Though the signs of growth are evident; see Jack Madden turning the ball over a metre short rather than kicking the ball dead for a seven-tackle restart, they need to learn how to stay in the grind.

Yes, they can score points, but a great defence trumps a great attack more times than not.

Teams List

Tony Tumusa ------ Kursis Rowe

Ken Tofilau ------ Troy Leo

Sam Smith ------ Sami Sauiluma

Junior Kirisome ------ Connor Broadhurst

Chanel Seigafo ------ Oliver Regan

Maipele Morseu ------ Daniel Schwass

Jack Madden ------ Samuel Grant

Matt Groat ------ Luke Page

Krys Freeman ------ Sam Coster

Oliver Percy ------ Paterika Vaivai

Phil Nati ------ Jamie Dowling

Guy Williams ------ Dylan Kelly

Gavin Hiscox ------ Parahi Wilson

Ayden Cooper ------ Chris Law

Jack Kavanagh ------ Matt White

Bill Cullen ------ Lorenzo Ma'afu

Aleki Falepaini ------ Darren Griffiths

Remaining in the casualty ward is five-eighth Reece Baker who was ruled out after Wednesday night's session. He is still battling a rib cartilage problem from Round 1.

In form centre Justin Tavae picked up a knock on Tuesday night but it is not considered serious.

Lanky centre Sam Smith is recalled and will play on the left edge outside captain Guy Williams. While utility Maipele Morseu will slot into the halves with Aleki Falepaini returning to the bench, while Phil Nati will start over Ayden Cooper.

Although the Gold Coast-based side were stripped of their best players following their grand final victory, the side is still a threat.

The Capras must bring their best to avoid a 0-3 start to the year.

Watch out for fullback Kurtis Rowe, centres Sami Sauiluma and Connor Broadhurst.

Matt Groat going head to head with Luke Page should be worth admission alone. Expecting a big one today from the home side - their backs are to the wall and are getting desperate.

Tipping a 22-14 win for the CQ Capras.