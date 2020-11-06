Late-night criminal strikes as woman returns home

A woman fell victim to property theft as she returned home earlier this week.

A WOMAN’S sense of security may be left in tatters after a brazen criminal robbed her of her personal belongings earlier this week.

Police allege on Monday evening the unsuspecting woman was returning to her Edington St home at Berserker around 9pm.

It is then, police allege, that she placed her handbag filled with personal belongings on the ground in an effort to properly close and secure the front gate – though unsuccessfully.

At this time, it is alleged a man – described as slim with dark brown hair and about 185cm tall – entered the yard through the opened gate.

A male suspect allegedly entered the opened front gate before making of with her handbag. Photo: file photo

He managed to allegedly steal the woman’s handbag before fleeing along Edington St in the direction of Berserker St.

Though shaken, the woman escaped physically unharmed following the frightening ordeal.

Unfortunately, it also appears a number of vehicles have also been targeted for theft across recent days.

An unknown number of offenders jacked up two Ford Falcon utilities parked outside a Kawana business on Richardson Rd between October 30 and November 2.

The alleged offenders proceeded to remove multiple catalytic converters, which help reduce and oxidise toxic gases and pollutants.

A number of vehicles were targeted across Rockhampton over the past week.

Police say their efforts would have taken substantial time and made considerable noise.

They are now seeking assistance from the public with any information pertaining to this matter.

In a separate incident, an unknown number of offenders attempted to gain entry into a locked vehicle at Tawarra Ct, Gracemere around 8.30pm on Thursday.

As a result, damage to the rear driver’s side door and window rubber seal was sustained.

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property and encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.