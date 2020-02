Generic pictures of snake (not related to the incident)

A Depot Hill man was rushed to Rockhampton hospital last night after being bitten on the toe by a snake.

Just after 9.30pm a man in his 40s was transported stable to Rockhampton Hospital after a reported snake bite to the toe at a private residence.

Queensland Ambulance Services did not say what kind of snake bit the make.