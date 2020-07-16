Late night Maccas run leads to day in court

Rachel Michelle Douglas was on her way to McDonald's last month when she was busted for driving with a suspended licence.

A ROCKHAMPTON woman faced court this week after she was caught driving to McDonald’s with a suspended licence.

Rachel Michelle Douglas pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13.

Police prosecutor Jess King said about 11.20pm on June 12, police intercepted Douglas driving a vehicle on High St.

Ms King said checks revealed Douglas’ licence had been SPER suspended since December 2019.

She said Douglas told police she was on her way to McDonald’s and thought payments were still coming out.

The court heard Douglas needed her licence to get to work but would find another way.

Douglas was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month.