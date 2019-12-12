Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue on a late night rescue off Gladstone
RACQ Capricorn Rescue on a late night rescue off Gladstone
News

Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

Jack Evans
12th Dec 2019 6:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Late last night, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was called in for a rescue winch from a bulk carrier ship located in Gladstone Harbour.

The on-board Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic and Rescue Crewman were winched to the vessel to provide immediate medical assistance to a male patient, who was suffering chest pain.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue conducts a late night rescue of Gladstone.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue conducts a late night rescue of Gladstone.

Once stabilised, a stretcher winch recovery was conducted and the patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew used night vision goggles to safely and effectively conduct this winch mission.

racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman had ‘eye gouged, choked’ in alleged robbery

        premium_icon Woman had ‘eye gouged, choked’ in alleged robbery

        News A man accused of violently robbing a Rockhampton woman at her Park Avenue residence on Monday has been granted bail.

        Labor backs paying our fireys

        premium_icon Labor backs paying our fireys

        News Firefighting volunteers suffering financially should be compensated

        “A fun drug”, akin to cancer, isn’t worth it

        premium_icon “A fun drug”, akin to cancer, isn’t worth it

        News “IT simply isn’t worth it.” A message to 18 and 19 year olds considering taking...

        Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        premium_icon Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        News A bruising election defeat has forced the Labor Party to discover what is important...