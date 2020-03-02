Late noms flurry as Livingstone race hots up

The race for positions around the Livingstone Shire Council table is getting interesting.

The race for positions around the Livingstone Shire Council table is getting interesting.

A LATE flurry of nominations for Livingstone Shire councillor roles has added extra spice to the upcoming 2020 local government elections.

At 3.30pm on Monday, 15 hopefuls had officially nominated as the race for the six councillor positions up for grabs gets interesting.

The nominees include incumbents Adam Belot, Pat Eastwood, Nigel Hutton and Glenda Mather.

Among the challengers are Stephen Bird, Mike Decman, Andrea Friend, Leah Grice, Leo Honek, Athol Keanalley, Tanya Lynch, Mathew Peach, Keith Sully, Scott Tarratt and Rhodes Watson.

Three nominees are officially in the mayoral race - incumbent Bill Ludwig, Andy Ireland and Lynelle Burns.

Candidate nominations close at noon on Tuesday (March 3).

The elections across Queensland’s 77 councils will be held on Saturday, March 28.