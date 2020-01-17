Late Rocky builder was everyone’s mate

KEVIN, Kev or Kevie - no matter what people called Kevin Lauga, they all called him a mate.

The large gathering of family and friends who farewelled the Colts Rugby Union stalwart and former Rockhampton builder at his funeral service this week, was a true measure of the high esteem in which he was held.

Loyalty was just one of Kev’s many great qualities - and he was certainly that to his hometown of Rocky.

After being born here in 1957, Kev never left.

He grew up in Ann St on the southside, went to Allenstown State School and later Rockhampton High.

Sport was Kev’s “reason” for school and he was always playing some form of it with cricket, swimming and squash his true passions.

Kev completed Year 10 and started his working life at 14. His first job was at Milroys, a local department store. He then went on to work at Kirwins Pianos where he trained as a piano tuner.

Elaine, Mitchell and Kevin Lauga celebrate a Colts Rugby Union milestone.

As long-time neighbour and friend Michael Powell revealed while delivering the eulogy at Kev’s funeral ­service: “not many of us will know this, but Kev was very accomplished at playing the piano.”

Kev later started a carpentry apprenticeship with Mal Weston and completed his time at the Queensland Government Public Works Department.

Kev was first introduced to Elaine Eggleshaw in 1974 and three years later they married.

The couple bought their first (and only) family residence in Park Avenue’s Haynes Street in 1982.

After leaving the public works department, Kev worked with his brother Greg in the building trade for seven years and in 1991, Kev started a building company with long-time friend Neil Welsh whom he had known since his apprentice days.

As well as sport, Kev ­enjoyed water skiing, fishing and crabbing, longboard surfing and horse racing to name just a few pastimes.

But one of his greatest loves, aside from his adored family, was rugby union - a passion that grew deeper when son Mitchell decided that was the game for him.

Upon hearing of Kev’s passing after a brave cancer battle, Colts Rugby Union paid a public tribute labelling him “a true Colts legend.”

“This man has been a very strong and vocal supporter of our great club,” Colts said in a Facebook post.

“For the past 30+ years watching his son Mitchell work his way through the club ranks from junior player all the way to club president.

“He also filled numerous roles himself from strapper to team manager and everything in between within our club - his latest role as club patron was his proudest.”

Kev, 62, was a great family man to his wife Elaine, children Mitchell, Holly and Sarah and his grandchildren.

Just as this tribute piece started, it is probably fitting to leave the final words to mates - Kev’s Colts mates.

“We hope there’s plenty of meat pies and XXXX Gold up there for ya. Thanks for your service to the Red and White Army.”