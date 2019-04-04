Late Rocky woman dedicated life to service

LIFE OF SERVICE: Evelyn Joan Spence joined the Women's National Emergency Legion of Australia shortly after the outbreak of World War II.

EVELYN Joan Spence (known as Joan) was born in Mt Morgan on February 5, 1920, the second child to Thomas Henry Spence and Mary Evelyn Spence (nee Harvey).

She spent her early schooling in Mt Morgan, and later at Allenstown State School when her family moved to Rockhampton.

Joan joined the Women's National Emergency Legion of Australia (WNEL) when it was formed shortly after the outbreak of World War II.

WNEL was a voluntary organisation and the women helped out in a variety of roles in their communities.

The WNEL hosted beginner Morse code and semaphore signalling classes on Friday evenings at their headquarters in Bulletin Building, Quay St and Henry Hospital was her teacher.

Mr Hospital was later to teach Joan's niece Helen how to play the church organ in the Archer Street Methodist Church.

Joan was interested in joining the Air Force, and prepared for her recruitment by obtaining character references including one from Mr Anderson, founder of City Printing Works.

The original reference is now included in the Anderson's City Printing Works exhibition at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Joan and her friends undertook the offered training.

The women consolidated their training using a Morse key device made by her brother, where he attached a home made Morse key to the trembler coil from a Model T Ford car.

The women travelled from Rockhampton to Brisbane for aptitude testing in 1941, but were worried by rumours that the RAAF examiner was not in favour of women serving in the Air Force.

Their fears were confirmed when they all failed the test. But, they were determined women, and later passed.

Joan was subsequently recruited into the Women's Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF) as a Wireless Telegraphist in March 1942.

She was initially posted to Melbourne, then Wagga Wagga, and lastly to Brisbane.

Her place of parade was with RAAF Command, in the AMP Building, now the MacArthur Building in Queen St.

She acknowledged later in life, that her military service opened her eyes to the wider employment opportunities available to women.

After she left the WAAAF in 1946 Joan spent much of her post-war working life in the Sidchrome Brisbane office.

Joan remained an active member of the WAAAF Association, attending their meetings while she was physically able to do so.

She delighted in the enduring friendships and camaraderie she formed during her Air Force service, and her church community.

Joan is survived by her five nieces and their families.