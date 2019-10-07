Late start to public holiday swimming

The Green family kept their cool when they had to wait for the Southside pool to open on the Queen's Birthday public holiday

Not everything went swimmingly when the Green family headed to the Southside swimming pool on the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.

“I rang yesterday to confirm opening hours and they said 9am,” Cassandra Green said.

She and her daughters waited in front of the gates with about twenty other keen swimmers, until a staff member arrived to apologise for the delay.

“They said someone lost the keys and we had to wait another half-hour for the boss to drive in from Yeppoon,” the Parkhurst mum said.

Those who were waiting said they wouldn’t hold a grudge or “makes waves” once they got inside.

With degrees tipped to reach 40 tomorrow, residents around Central Queensland will no doubt look for ways to cool down.

No such luck for Mrs Green who runs her own bond cleaning business.

“The kids will be in the aircon at school but I’ll be sweltering outside.”