Latest attractions coming to iconic site

THE Sunshine Coast's iconic Big Pineapple site will be home to a new distillery and brewpub from two of the biggest names in Queensland's alcohol and hospitality scene.

Michael Conrad, formerly of Brisbane's Newstead Brewing Co, and ex-Sirromet winemaker Adam Chapman have taken over the old bakery on the historic site at Woombye for the brewpub, as well as a separate space around 300m away for the distillery.

"The developers wanted someone who could run the bar and they wanted to put a brewery in but there's 17 breweries up here already so I came up with this idea of, rather than competing with people, we would put in a little brewery and do a Big Pineapple beer and then do a brewpub and put in other (breweries') taps and showcase everything on the Sunshine Coast," Mr Conrad said.

Co-Founder of Newstead Brewing Co, Michael Conrad, and Sirromet Winemaker Adam Chapman have joined forces to build a gin distillery and brewpub at The Big Pineapple at Woombye. Picture: Lachie Millard

That means serving beers from the likes of Brouhaha in Maleny, Moffat Beach Brewing Co and Noosaville's Land & Sea Brewery, alongside food from local Sunshine Coast producers.

Meanwhile, the distillery will specialise in rum, with Mr Chapman indulging in his lifelong passion for spirits, acting as head distiller after completing a post graduate degree in spirit making.

"He thought it would make a nice change making spirits rather than wine," Mr Conrad said.

But with rum taking at least two years in the barrel to mature, the gentlemen plan to start out producing the faster-made gin, using local botanicals, and fruit liqueurs, including a pineapple number celebrating the popular location.

If everything goes to plan, Mr Conrad said the spirits will hit the market in Easter next year, with the brewpub to open a few months later.