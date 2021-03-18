Latest business liquidations in Livingstone

Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Livingstone Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is six.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Livingstone, listed by postcode in date order:

4700

Medallion Properties Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Medallion Properties, ABN: 99160752858, Main Business Location: QLD 4700, Notice Date: May 14, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

Tag Cq Pty Ltd, ABN: 97616156293, Main Business Location: QLD 4700, Notice Date: December 21, 2020, Liquidator: Nigel Robert Markey

4703

Ecoslice Ip Pty Ltd, ABN: 81626872106, Main Business Location: QLD 4703, Notice Date: October 6, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan Gerard James Lane

Auspac Hospitality Management Pty Ltd, ABN: 16615911709, Main Business Location: QLD 4703, Notice Date: December 9, 2020, Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

A.C.N. 605 014 337 Pty Ltd (Formerly Ready 24 Gym Pty Ltd), ABN: 21605014337, Main Business Location: QLD 4703, Notice Date: December 22, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan Gerard James Lane

4711

Ecoslice Pty Ltd, ABN: 47619563334, Main Business Location: QLD 4711, Notice Date: October 7, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan Gerard James Lane

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Livingstone