Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.
Business

Latest business liquidations in Rockhampton

by Cathryn McLauchlan
18th Mar 2021 2:17 PM
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Rockhampton Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is four.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Rockhampton, listed by postcode in date order:

4701

Q Facility Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 78602107988, Main Business Location: QLD 4701, Notice Date: August 20, 2020, Liquidator: David James Hambleton, Kaily Lyn Chua

Barrett Hasell Pty Ltd, ABN: 97148843878, Main Business Location: QLD 4701, Notice Date: August 26, 2020, Liquidator: John Fabbro

Nrg Queensland Pty Ltd, ABN: 83619578513, Main Business Location: QLD 4701, Notice Date: October 13, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan Gerard James Lane

Equipped Electrical Services Pty Ltd, ABN: 79109770569, Main Business Location: QLD 4701, Notice Date: October 13, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan Gerard James Lane

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Rockhampton

