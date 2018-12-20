Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stinger victim tells of deadly risk
Stinger victim tells of deadly risk Contributed
Environment

Stinger victim tells of deadly risk

by Alicia Nally
20th Dec 2018 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old woman was washing sand out of her stinger suit on the shore when she was stung by a deadly irukandji.

The woman was one of two patients, the one bitten by a non-venomous snake on the foot, flown in the same helicopter from Fitzroy Island to Cairns Hospital in stable conditions last night.

Emergency services were alerted about 7.40pm to the double incident.

The teenager told Cairns Hospital staff she had worn her stinger suit while swimming and snorkelling all day but had taken it off and was washing sand out of the garment when she was stung on the foot late yesterday.

The woman, a Cairns local, did not realise she had been stung until she started experiencing extreme chest and back pain, as well as muscular pain.

She was still in hospital yesterday in a stable condition and expected to be discharged late on Thursday.

The snake bite victim was discharged early on Thursday morning.

cairns edge fitzroy island irukandji stinger victim water

Top Stories

    High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    premium_icon High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    News Defendant denies witness account he had been drinking at the time of the crash and had been at the pub to get more alcohol

    • 20th Dec 2018 3:55 PM
    Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    premium_icon Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    News "The coffee sachets were a bit of a treat for the two of us"

    Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    premium_icon Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    Crime Jury returns some verdicts on sexual and common assault charges

    You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    premium_icon You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    Crime Police stopped the female driver on her way to a Woorabinda funeral

    Local Partners