Latest cancellations in Rocky sport of wake of COVID-19

The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones will not take the court after the cancellation of the NBL1 North conference.

WHAT’S ON

GREYHOUNDS: Rockhampton Greyhound Club’s Wednesday meetings continue but with no patrons and only trainers, handlers and required staff in attendance.

HORSE RACING: All TAB and non-TAB meetings going ahead without patrons.

WHAT’S OFF

GOLF: Sunday’s Keppel Zone men’s pennants final at Rockhampton Golf Course has been postponed.

BASKETBALL: All three conferences of the 2020 NBL1 season, including North in which the Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones were to compete, have been cancelled.

Rockhampton Basketball has cancelled all competitions and training.

LAWN BOWLS: All Central Qld District Men’s Bowls Association events postponed until further notice.

Victoria Park, Diggers Memorial, Rockhampton, Gracemere, Yeppoon and Welfare clubs are closed.

TOUCH: Rocky Touch competitions are suspended.

TABLE TENNIS: Rockhampton Table Tennis Association fixtures are suspended.

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton District Softball Association’s training and competition rounds suspended up to and including April 30.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The four statewide competitions - Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup - suspended until June 5.

All junior and senior rugby league suspended until at least the first weekend of May.

Tackle6 Charity Shield is postponed.

47th Battalion carnival is cancelled.

AFL: AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues postponed until May 31, meaning the AFL Capricornia competition will start on June 6.

RUGBY UNION: Rugby Capricornia competition suspended until at least May 2.

FOOTBALL: Football CQ fixtures suspended until April 14.

HOCKEY: Rockhampton Hockey fixtures and training suspended until April 14. The board will reassess on April 1.

CRICKET: Rockhampton Cricket fixtures, finals, training and presentations cancelled.

The Stan Alberts Shield Indigenous 20/20 Carnival has been postponed.

NETBALL: Rockhampton Netball Association games and training suspended until April 20.

Red Rooster Representative Carnival postponed until June 20-21.

MOTOCROSS: CQ Motocross Series suspended, organisers looking to run the last four rounds in May/June.

TENNIS: The Rockhampton Open Age tournament is postponed.

RUNNING: The 7 Rocky River Run on May 24 has been cancelled.

All parkrun events have been cancelled up to the end of March.

CYCLING: Rockhampton Cycling Club’s track and road racing is suspended.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club has postponed all local races until May 31.

CAMPDRAFTING: The Australian Campdraft Association has ceased events nationwide, including the CQ Campdraft ACA National Finals to be held in Nebo next month.

TRIATHLON: The Rockhampton Triathlon has been postponed. The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club hopes to reschedule, possibly in October or November.

SCHOOL SPORT: All representative school sport programs, including district, regional, state, national, interstate and international competitions are cancelled until further notice.